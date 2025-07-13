Local HVAC repair company donates an entire HVAC system to a local family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A local HVAC repair company is doing more than just fixing the A/C.

Eddie Williams was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and couldn't repair his broken A/C unit because of his medical bills.

That's where "Around the Clock" stepped in. They're not only replacing his A/C, but his entire HVAC system to make his home's air more breathable.

All of it at no cost to Eddie and his family.

Eddie worked as an equipment operator, and he told News5 he has no words for the gratitude.

"I'm without words, I just don't know how to, how to react because it's just, is not a common thing for uh for myself, especially, nothing like this. This is thousands and thousands of dollars worth of equipment, and they had no, they're awesome crews coming out and installing it for me." Eddie Williams

The company says this is the first time they've done a donation like this.

But they say it won't be the last time for others.

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.