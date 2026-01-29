Local boutique gives special shopping experience to people with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A bridal and formal wear boutique off of Ridgeline Drive is giving a special shopping experience to people with disabilities.

For the third consecutive year, Something New Boutique has collected donations of gently used prom dresses and formal wear from the El Paso County community.

They do this for attendees of the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine event in Colorado Springs, which is hosted by churches around the world to honor and value people with special needs.

Attendees of the Night to Shine event went to the boutique Wednesday and pick out a new dress or piece of formal wear for free. Each attendee also got one free hour with a stylist from Something New Boutique.

"It is so fun to see the joy on people's faces as our VIP clients and others get to come in today (Wednesday)," said Jordan Linscombe, Co-Owner of Something New Boutique. "There's nothing like it. It's one of our favorite days of the year here at Something New where we get to see them find something elegant, find something beautiful to wear in preparation for Night to Shine and their big day."

The Night to Shine event is open to anyone living disabilities 14 and older. At the event, every guest is given a crown and honored as a king or a queen.

