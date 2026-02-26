Local artist puts together new mural to celebrate Colorado's 150th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — To celebrate the state's 150th birthday this year, a local artist put together a new mural at Colorado Springs' Visitors Center Downtown.

You can see the artwork from the intersection of East Cimarron Street and South Cascade Avenue.

The mural features iconic images like Garden of the Gods and Historic Downtown, along with a portrait of Robert Hamilton Jr., the original owner of the building where Visit COS now stands.

The mural also marks our nation's 250th birthday.

"I think this is just a perfect new mural to represent those two important anniversaries, plus additional anniversaries that are hidden in the mural," said Matt Mayberry with the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

It also shines a light on the history of the city's old street car district. A QR code at the bottom of the mural offers an interactive experience.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.