‘Lives will be lost’: Boulder protesters sound alarm over NCAR breakup plan

BOULDER, Colo. — Hundreds of protesters lined Broadway in Boulder Saturday to defend the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

The rally was organized in response to an announcement earlier in the week, when White House budget director Russ Vought posted on Tuesday that the National Science Foundation (NSF) would be "breaking up" NCAR.

Vought stated that NCAR "is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country."

The research lab, which houses the largest federal research program on climate change, supports research to predict, prepare for and respond to severe weather and other natural disasters.

The research lab is managed by a nonprofit consortium of more than 130 colleges and universities on behalf of the National Science Foundation.

A senior White House official cited two instances of the lab's “woke direction” that wastes taxpayer funds on what the official called frivolous pursuits and ideologies.

One funded an Indigenous and Earth Sciences center that aimed to “make the sciences more welcoming, inclusive, and justice-centered,” while another experiment traced air pollution to "demonize motor vehicles, oil and gas operations.''

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to speak frankly about the administration's actions.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, hundreds attended the "Save NCAR" rally, held in front of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder. Organizers noted that while the event focused on NCAR, the location offered more visibility to the general public.

During the event, demonstrators told Denver7 the center's work transcends politics and saves lives.

"This is not a left or right wing, Republican or Democrat issue," said Nikki Kayser, who traveled from Longmont for Saturday's protest. "We all need to know if a hurricane is coming."

Denver7

In addition to these perspectives, others warned of safety implications if the center is dismantled.

"It certainly means lives will be lost in terms of worse weather forecasts and worse understanding about climate change, and it means we will lose a lot of really incredible scientists," said Jeremy Rugenstein, a professor at Colorado State University.

Demonstrators also brought attention to economic concerns. Beyond scientific impacts, many highlighted the potential consequences a closure would have on Boulder and warned that research could move overseas, reducing American control over critical weather and climate data.

"This country wants good science," said Jennifer Walton, who came to the rally from Castle Rock.

Several former NCAR employees joined the crowd, including Richard Friesen, who started working there in 1965.

"This is such a renowned organization," he said.

Denver7 A sign made by a former NCAR employee who attended Saturday's rally.

Adding to the opposition, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also attended and told Denver7 he plans to challenge efforts to dismantle the center.

"I've now been in court 47 times and counting because this administration thinks it's above the law. It's not. I'm going to keep fighting for Colorado," said Weiser.

Earlier this week, further uncertainty was expressed by the president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), which manages NCAR, who said they have not been given any additional information about the federal government's plan to "break up" the center.

Denver7 National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)

The president of UCAR, Antonio Busalacchi, continued, saying that any plans to dismantle NCAR "would set back our nation’s ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to severe weather and other natural disasters."

The White House said President Donald Trump is restoring the lab to its original purpose. It is unclear how many of the research lab’s 830 employees and associated programs at partnering universities could be affected.

Scripps News Denver will continue to follow this story and its implications for the Boulder community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.