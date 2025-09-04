Library 21C Offers Free Tutoring to Support Local Students

COLORADO SPRINGS — As students head back to the classroom, one local library is stepping in to help ease the transition. Library 21C, part of the Pikes Peak Library District, offers free tutoring programs designed to support learners of all ages.

Each Wednesday, volunteer tutors gather at Library 21C to provide in-person math help from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The program is open to students from elementary school through college-level calculus, with no sign-up required.

“One thing that's great about this program is that students can bring in what they're currently working on,” said Library 21C Manager Jennifer Luebbert. “They don't have to have a library card. They don't have to have an account with us. They can just come in and use the service.”

Last year, more than 17,000 students used the district’s online tutoring option, while nearly 1,500 attended in-person sessions.

The demand continues to grow — just last month, 900 students used the online program and more than 50 received in-person help.

For families who can’t attend weekly tutoring, the district also offers Brainfuse, a free online service that connects students with live tutors in multiple subjects. The platform is available daily from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Volunteer tutors say the one-on-one support can make a big difference. Erin Genz, who works with students at Library 21C, said sitting down side by side allows her to quickly identify where a student is struggling.

“By sliding a piece of paper over to them and putting together a quick math problem, I can see where they get stuck,” Genz said. “I can watch them do the work, and help guide them through the process.”

The district’s goal this year is to reach even more students — and to do so at no cost to families.

___

____

