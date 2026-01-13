Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo getting closer to completion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Pueblo is getting closer to completion. The museum installed Leonardo's flying machine in the entrance on Monday.

The flying machine spent some time at the San Diego Air and Space Museum before making its way to Pueblo. Artisans built and assembled the piece by hand before they hoisted it high above their heads for it to hang at its new home.

Leadership says this is a major milestone as the museum is set to become the only official Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America.

"It really will help shine a spotlight on how truly wonderful the culture and history of Pueblo is, added with the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, the artisans of Florence, and really putting not only Pueblo on the map, but the state of Colorado," said Craig Eliot Cisney, Adviser to the Museum.

Museum leadership say the museum is on track to open sometime this spring.

___

____

