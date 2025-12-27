Legal services expanding for veterans at Mt. Carmel in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project (RMVAP), a partner of the Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center, will be expanding its legal services.

Starting January 16, 2026, their on-site legal services will expand from monthly availability to weekly availability for service members, veterans, and their families.

RMVAP is a legal nonprofit firm that offers representation and advocacy through student externs from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Wyoming.

“No veteran should face these challenges alone, whether advocating for service-connected disability benefits, correcting an unjust discharge status, or defending veterans in legal proceedings." Brad Cummings, Executive Director of the RMVAP

They cover cases involving the following;



VA disability compensation appeals

military discharge upgrades

family law

estate planning

housing

employment disputes

representation in criminal defense

personal injury matters

RMVAP aims to help its clients navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs, military discharge review boards, and state and federal courts.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.