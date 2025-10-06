League of Women Voters to host regional candidate and ballot forums ahead of November election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Ahead of our November election, voters will have the opportunity to hear from local school district candidates ahead of casting their ballot.

The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region will be hosting forums in Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Colorado Springs School District 11, Ellicott School District 22, and Widefield School District 3.

Manitou Springs - all races and ballot issues

Cliff House, 306 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, Thursday, October 9, 6:30 - 8:30 PM; Doors open at 5:30 PM

Widefield School District 3

Widefield Rec Center, 705 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs Tuesday, October 14, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain District 12

Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Rd., Colorado Springs Thursday, October 16, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Ellicott 22 School District

LOCATION PENDING, Thursday, October 23, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs School District 11

Citadel Mall, Suite 2300 (park next to Food Court), Tuesday, October 28, 6:00 - 7:00 PM

The group says they have invited all the candidates from each of the school districts above to participate.

The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan grassroots branch of the League of Women Voters and was established in our region in 1937.

Each year, they work to promote civic education and voting by hosting events such as these for the public to engage with. Learn more about their work here.

