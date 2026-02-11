Law enforcement officers recognized for efforts to prevent DUI crashes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Local law enforcement officers are being recognized for their efforts to prevent DUI crashes. The Ken Jordan Award is named for a Colorado Springs police officer.

Jordan was shot and killed in 2006 during a DUI traffic stop.

This year's honor went to Colorado State Trooper Christopher Helland, who says he is honored to receive the Ken Jordan award, but says preventing DUIs takes collaboration across all law enforcement departments.

"So many people lose their lives on the roads in Colorado and specifically in El Paso County," said Trooper Helland. "It's a very big problem. Some of the crashes I've seen and some of the people I've seen who are impaired... it's astounding and it's scary, quite frankly."

During the ceremony, certificates of recognition were given to members of the following agencies:



Colorado Springs Police Deparmtnet

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado State Patrol

Manitou Springs Police Department

___

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap. A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.