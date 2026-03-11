Fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning prompts a heavy first responder presence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department are on the scene of a structure fire along East Pikes Peak Avenue near Garo Avenue on Wednesday morning. The area is west of S. Circle Drive.

According to officers on scene, law enforcement was working to serve a warrant at a house along Pikes Peak Avenue when the fire started. At this time, it is unclear if this was a CSPD operation, as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) vehicles are on scene, according to our crew in the area.

We have reached out to CSPD for more information and are awaiting a response.

According to fire crews on scene, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke ventilation concerns. No details about how the fire started have been shared at the time of publishing this article.

CSFD is expected to do a media briefing around 8:00 a.m., which we will stream in the video player below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

___

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.