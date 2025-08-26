Large Police Presence Outside Pueblo County Coroner's Home Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Our crews are at the scene of Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter's residence in Pueblo.

Police and SWAT can be seen with Cotter questioning him and searching the residence. The Pueblo Police Department confirmed to our newsroom that their department was on scene executing a search warrant along Weatherby Lane, but would not share more information.

News5 has confirmed this street is the address of Cotter's primary residence. Colorado Bureau of Investigation officers were on scene, who is the lead agency in the investigation into Cotter and his private business, Davis Mortuary.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that more than 20 bodies have been found behind a hidden door in the mortuary after Department of Regulatory Agency Inspectors discovered it on August 20.

Our crews on scene have confirmed Cotter is on scene and complying with officers.

