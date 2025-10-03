La Junta Fire Department responds to a small plane crash landing on Thursday

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — The La Junta Fire Department was called to the scene of a small engine plane crash landing on Thursday.

According to the department, the call for service came in around 5:40 p.m. from the La Junta Airport.

When crews arrived, they found the flipped over off the side of the runway. Inside, the pilot was alive and was taken to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The plane was not leaking fluids, and the investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Details on what may have caused the crash landing were not readily available at the time of publishing this article.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office has taken control of the scene.

___

____

