KOAA is having issues with over-the-air signal in Cañon City

Geoffery Brown
Stunning skies over Canon City
Posted

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — KOAA News5 viewers in Cañon City may notice that they are unable to get a signal to our local programming.

They say this issue is being caused by a downed receiver.

Our engineers are aware of the situation and say they are working to fix the issue.

____

____
