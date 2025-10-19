K9 Roam returns home on Saturday with a warm welcome from community members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 officer, who was attacked on Wednesday, went home on Saturday.

Since the attack, Roam underwent surgery and had his left hind leg amputated.

Saturday morning, he was discharged from the vet and escorted back to his home station.

Many community members lined up along Fountain Boulevard to cheer him on as he passed by.

It took a full team of vet techs, doctors, and support staff to save his life ultimately.

Now, other law enforcement K-9s and two specialty hospitals have also donated blood products to help save him.

"There was a lot of questions and a lot of fear of what was going to happen and what the next 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours were going to hold. For us to be able to share happy news with the rest of our department that Roam is making a recovery and he's getting to go home is just incredible. And I know that it's been felt across our department." Caitlin Ford, CSPD Public Information Officer

Barring any setbacks, Roam should make a full recovery!

They say he's up walking, wagging his tail, and happy to be home with his handler.

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.