K9 Knox retires from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after seven years of service

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has announced that K9 Knox has retired after seven years of service.

According to EPSO, Knox began his career in 2018, when he served with Deputy Ronnie Hancock for three years.

He was transferred to Deputy Gregory Stoneham in 2021, where he remained until his retirement.

Knox was deployed over 250 times, resulting in over 50 arrests, a dozen surrenders, and several major seizures.

The sheriff's office says that Knox was a crucial part of evidence searches and played a huge role in supporting specialized units.

He helped with locating the following in the Pikes Peak Region:



Over $25,000

More than 91 pounds of illegal marijuana

758 grams of methamphetamine

153 grams of heroin

Knox was also a key part in keeping schools safe, as a trusted partner to School Resource Officers. He was deployed 77 times on school campuses across El Paso County.

Additionally, Knox participated in the K9 blood donation program, which helped save the lives of 16 other working dogs.

“K9 Knox has served this agency and our community with tireless dedication."



“As a manpower multiplier, K9 Knox not only helped keep our schools and neighborhoods safe but also represented the highest standards of service in everything he did. We thank him for his incredible work and wish him a well-deserved, restful retirement.” Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Knox will spend his retirement with newly promoted Sergeant Gregory Stoneham, his longtime handler and partner.

