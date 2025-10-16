Jenkins Middle School hosts groundbreaking for new academic wing following safety closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has announced that it's celebrating the groundbreaking of Jenkins Middle School's new academic wing on Thursday.

The construction of the wing comes after the school closed in January due to structural issues.

WATCH: Building conditions at Jenkins Middle School in Colorado Springs 'unsafe', may require closure

The school was required to close for the remainder of the school year, but welcomed sixth and seventh graders back to school in August, with more work to be done.

Construction of the new wing is projected to be complete by August 2026.

