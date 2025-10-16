Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Jenkins Middle School hosts groundbreaking for new academic wing following safety closures

Despite 8th graders still attending classes at Doherty High School, Jenkins Middle School moves forward with an ambitious expansion. The new wing promises future-ready learning spaces after structural problems forced the dramatic closure earlier this year.
Students Still Displaced, But This Closed Colorado Springs School Is Building Back Better
Jenkins Middle School
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has announced that it's celebrating the groundbreaking of Jenkins Middle School's new academic wing on Thursday.

The construction of the wing comes after the school closed in January due to structural issues.

WATCH: Building conditions at Jenkins Middle School in Colorado Springs 'unsafe', may require closure

Building conditions at Jenkins Middle School in Colorado Springs 'unsafe', may require closure

The school was required to close for the remainder of the school year, but welcomed sixth and seventh graders back to school in August, with more work to be done.

Construction of the new wing is projected to be complete by August 2026.

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community