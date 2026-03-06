Jeff Crank and John Hickenlooper send a bipartisan letter expressing concerns over USAFA faculty cuts

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D) and Representative Jeff Crank (R) have sent a bipartisan letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Troy Meink, expressing their concerns about the proposed faculty cuts at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA).

Both Hickenlooper and Crank are on the USAFA Board of Visitors, and in May, Hickenlooper joined other senators to voice concerns about USAFA's faculty restructuring.



Watch our previous coverage on accreditation concerns amid civilian cuts

The two also proposed that Meink reprogram $10 million in unobligated funds to pay the personnel costs, allowing USAFA to avoid actions that would "threaten USAFA's educational quality."

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

