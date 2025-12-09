‘It’s What Sustains Us’ | Nonprofit hoping to expand impact on students after Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Gives Day encourages people across the state to support nonprofits. That support delivers vital funding to organizations serving communities across the state and in Colorado Springs.

The African American Youth Leadership Conference is one of the Colorado Springs-based non-profit organizations participating in Colorado Gives Day. The organization has helped high school seniors from diverse backgrounds afford a chance at higher education for more than 33 years, according to Executive Director Debra Johnson.

"We are strictly run by donations and sponsors, so being a part of Colorado Gives, that's what sustains us," Johnson said.

Johnson leads the nonprofit that provides college-bound students with resources and scholarships. They are resources that she didn't know about when she was growing up.

"The things that were available for me and for my kids were definitely limited," she said.



Those limitations influenced her to pay it forward. The organization has helped youth in Colorado Springs afford a college education for more than 30 years, and now they're looking to expand. The goal is to fundraise for their own space and for more college-ready workshops.

"We don't have the brick and mortar to show for it, but we have the students. We see the results," Johnson said.

"Our youth are our future leaders. They're the future of Colorado Springs. So giving back to them and pouring into them, mentoring them, giving them the wisdom - that is why you donate to AAYLC," she said.

The Colorado Gives Foundation website features hundreds of nonprofits that you can support during Colorado Gives Day.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com

