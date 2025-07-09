It will soon be easier for the military community to travel through COS Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It will soon be easier for the military community to travel through the Colorado Springs Airport.

TSA and the airport announced a new partnership that will allow active-duty service members, their families, and cadets at the Air Force Academy to have quicker access through the TSA Precheck lines.

Service members and their families will be able to skip to the front of the line, and on certain busy days, Colorado Springs Airport officials say they will open a dedicated screening lane for members of the military community.

"We recognize the sacrifices they make on a day-to-day basis... we really... wanted to honor them and also... show our respect and appreciation for them as well," said Michael Turner, Acting Assistant Administrator for TSA.

The TSA will also allow gold star families to enroll in TSA Precheck for free, and spouses of active-duty personnel can get a $25 discount off their TSA Precheck fee.

___

New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City Colorado Springs is rolling out a new parking and curb management plan aimed at improving meter usage and resources for drivers in Downtown and Old Colorado City. New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.