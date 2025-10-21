Is your car ready for winter? Here’s what to check before the first snow hits

COLORADO — As winter approaches, preparing your vehicle for cold weather isn’t just a matter of convenience — it’s a matter of safety.

Winterizing your car can help prevent breakdowns, extend your vehicle’s life, and reduce the risk of accidents on slick roads. But what exactly should drivers be checking before the first big storm hits?

I spoke with experts and the Colorado State Patrol about the critical car maintenance steps to take now, before winter driving conditions ramp up.

It is important to check your tire tread. According to Kelly Blue Book, to check if there is enough tread on your tires, place a penny into the grooves between the treads. Lincoln’s head should to be facing you and his head should be upside down. Do this in about 10-15 of those grooves.

If you see all of Lincoln’s head, the tire could be dangerous, and you might need new ones.

Cold weather can also cause tire pressure to drop. That reduced pressure means less traction, making it harder to stop on snow or ice. Drivers should check their tire pressure regularly throughout the season.

One of the top causes of winter car trouble? A weak battery.

According to Firestone Complete Auto Care, cold temperatures can drain up to 60% of a battery's power. A simple battery test now could prevent you from getting stranded later. If your battery is already weak, consider replacing it before the mercury drops further.

Make sure your vehicle's coolant (antifreeze) is topped off to prevent the engine from freezing. Windshield washer fluid is another must — you’ll need it to clear slush and salt from your view during storms.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with the Colorado State Patrol emphasized the importance of preparing now — for your safety and the safety of others on the road.

“These steps are crucial because it is going to help you in the long run in case you’re ever in that predicament where you might be stuck on the side of the road due to a road closure because of winter driving conditions,” Moltrer said. He also noted that well-maintained vehicles contribute to safer community driving overall.

Other winter safety items include a well-stocked emergency kit with blankets, non-perishable food, water, and a small shovel. Make sure you have your snow scraper.

You can also purchase de-icer windshield washer fluid that is specially formulated to prevent freezing and melt ice in cold temperatures.

