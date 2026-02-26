Investigation underway after a body was found near the District Attorney's Office in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a body was found in an alleyway near the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in downtown Colorado Springs.

The body was located along East Vermijo Avenue, and when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead. The CSPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and has opened an investigation into the man's death.

BREAKING: @CSPDPIO and the El Paso County Coroner are on the scene of what appears to be a deceased person in an alley near Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. Investigators are in the process of removing the body.@KOAA pic.twitter.com/QVa2EpCCqx — Peter W. Choi 최원종 (@peterwjchoi) February 26, 2026

The cause and manner in which the man died have not been released at the time of this article's publication. That, along with an identity, will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

