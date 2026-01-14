Investigation continues in Pueblo after 'suspected homemade explosive' device was left outside fire station

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says it is continuing to investigate after a "suspected homemade explosive device" was left outside Fire Station 1 downtown on Tuesday.

Station 1 first contacted the Pueblo Police Department after firefighters found a suspicious package, thought to be a pipe bomb, at the time of its discovery.

In a Facebook Post Tuesday, the Police Department said they had taken a suspect into custody for questioning about the incident. There have been no updates since the post, so I reached out to Sgt. Antoinette Ramos with the Pueblo Police Department Wednesday for updates on the investigation, and here is what we learned.

The Pueblo Police Department's Bomb Squad Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene and confirmed that this was a "suspected homemade explosive device." It was preserved as evidence as the investigation continues.

The department said they had taken a person into custody for questioning, who told them the device was not theirs and that they had found it in an alleyway near the station and picked up the device. The person told officers that they were on the way to the soup kitchen, but had decided they should not take the device inside, so he decided to leave it out front of the fire station at that point.

The police department says surveillance video in the area corroborated this person's account of the events, and now officers are working to determine how the device ended up in the alleyway in the first place.

This is an open and active investigation; anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department. News5 will continue to provide updates on this story as the investigation continues and more details are shared.

