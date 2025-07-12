Intersection at South Nevada Avenue to close for safety upgrade installations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday morning, Ramona Avenue at South Nevada Avenue will close until mid-August as part of the City of Colorado Springs' South Nevada Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project.

The city has provided the following detours:

Westbound Ramona Avenue traffic:

Detour south on South Nevada Avenue, west on St. Elmo Avenue, north on Tejon Street, and return to Ramona from the west.

Eastbound Ramona Avenue traffic:

Detour south on Tejon Street, East on St. Elmo Avenue, North on S. Nevada Avenue, return to Ramona from the east.

Pedestrian/Sidewalk access:

For those walking, street access will be marked with signage. Some sidewalk areas may have a "Cross Here" sign in place.



The city says the closure will allow construction crews to begin the following safety and mobility upgrades:



New traffic signals

ADA-compliant curb ramps

Streetscape improvements

With the improvements, the city believes that this will make the area safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers by replacing older traffic infrastructure.

Nearby businesses and properties will remain open, and northbound/southbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue won't be impacted.

Since on-street parking within the work zone will be restricted, drivers are encouraged to park in the strip mall parking lot north of Ramona Avenue.

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.