In a first, plane makes emergency landing at RMMA using automated technology due to 'pilot incapacitation'

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A plane landed safely at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield over the weekend using Garmin's automated technology after the pilot was incapacitated minutes into the flight.

This is the first time the company's version of the technology has been used in a real-world emergency situation.

The Beechcraft Super King Air 200, operated by Buffalo River Aircraft Services and equipped with Garmin’s Emergency Autoland system, left Aspen-Pitkin airport at 1:43 p.m. Saturday and landed safely a little over 30 minutes later at RMMA without incident, according to FlightAware.

"Garmin can confirm that an emergency Autoland activation occurred at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado. The Autoland took place on Sat., Dec. 20, resulting in a successful landing," said Garmin International spokeswoman Mikayla Rudolph, adding this was the first activation and landing of Garmin’s Autoland system.

Per the company's website, the Garmin Emergency Autoland system "takes complete control of the flight to land the airplane in an emergency where the pilot is unable to fly," finding an optimal airport for landing, while considering runway length, distance and fuel range, among other factors.

Though it was not clear how the pilot was incapacitated, air traffic audio obtained by Denver7 can be heard communicating that there was "pilot incapacitation" and relaying how many miles out to the airport the plane was and which runway it intended to use to land safely.

In a statement, Sydney Boyd, a spokeswoman for RMMA, said they were aware of the situation and had nothing to report as the plan landed safely without incident.

The North Metro Fire Rescue District and Westminster Fire Department responded to the emergency landing at the airport, but North Metro Fire said no one on the plane was treated on scene or taken to a hospital.

Autoland systems have been available in aircraft for decades. However, this is the first-of-its-kind system designed to automatically take over in the event of pilot incapacitation.

The flight was able to resume its path Sunday morning and landed in Oklahoma City at 12:24 p.m. CST.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.