Immigration lawyer warns families about fake asylum and visa opportunities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Immigrants seeking legal pathways to asylum or U.S. citizenship are falling victim to costly fake offers and impostors, according to an immigration attorney.

Jose Rosales, Esq., an immigration lawyer at Rose Law, says he sees dozens of people each month who have been targeted by fake immigration offers.

"Oftentimes, when my immigration clients come to my office, they have already spent - we're not talking hundreds of dollars - sometimes thousands of dollars on what they thought was an attorney or someone who was going to represent their case," Rosales said.

Rosales explains that individuals and their families can easily become targets if they've been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"You can look up who's being detained in an ICE facility," Rosales said. "A lot of times, people will see people being taken into custody, people being pulled off the street. ICE has been going to a lot of workplaces, taking people in off the street. It's not a mystery of who is being taken into ICE. They can get the family's information that way."

Imposters can exploit language barriers, financial stress, and desperation to take advantage of families seeking help. This can lead to dire consequences, Rosales said.

"It could be the difference between your family being deported or not," Rosales said. "If you miss a hearing or a deadline, that can lead to your case being completely dismissed. You can lose your asylum claim or any other claim that you're making to try and prevent the removal of your loved one."

He strongly recommends hiring an attorney if you’re trying to stay in the U.S. Rosales says people with legal representation often have their cases delayed, giving them more time and a better chance of success.

Those without a lawyer may see their cases pushed through faster, often to their disadvantage.

However, he warns it’s just as important to choose your attorney wisely.

"Immigration attorneys are scamming people as well. There are a lot of immigration attorneys who do not do a good job, do not care about their clients, take people's money and run," Rosales said.

To avoid becoming a victim, families should verify that their attorney is licensed to practice law, verify they're licensed to practice in their state, and confirm they specialize in immigration law.

Rosales emphasizes the importance of doing your research on a lawyer because anyone can become vulnerable when facing emotionally challenging circumstances.

"I'm an attorney. I've been to law school. I've been to college," he said. "And if I came home and my wife was missing, I would be calling everybody, and I would be very susceptible to scams as well. That's all it is. It doesn't have anything to do with anybody being smart or uneducated. This is just people being preyed on when they're desperate."

Rosales recommends using the American Immigration Lawyers Association for anyone looking for an immigration lawyer. The site offers a selection of verified immigration lawyers, with some providing free services.

Read below for a list of other resources:



