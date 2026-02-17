I-25 closed south of Pueblo following multi-vehicle pile-up, expect delays

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should expect delays along I -25 as the road is closed following a crash.
Colorado State Patrol says multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, were involved in a serious crash.
- Here is a look at part of the scene of the crash
Currently, the number of vehicles involved is unknown, as first responders are still processing the scene. There is no word on injuries from first responders at this time. Our crew in the area says around 15 ambulances have come and gone from the scene.
The crash is located around 3 miles south of the city limits at mile marker 93.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more. This is a developing story.
