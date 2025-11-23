I-25 closed at Rockrimmon Boulevard closed for police activity

COLORADO SPRINGS — __Colorado Springs Police say Southbound I-25 has been closed at the Rockrimmon Boulevard exit.

On X, CSPD Communications says police activity is active in the area. Drivers are asked to find detours away from the area.

Police tell News5 that Colorado State Patrol is in charge of the scene, but troopers do not have any information available at time of this posting.

News5 will update this article as more details are available.

