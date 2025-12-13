Hundreds of cities are placing Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones for Wreaths Across America

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of cities are placing Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones.

It's all part of Wreaths Across America. That includes right here in Fountain.

According to the city, dozens of volunteers placed 348 wreaths at Fairview Cemetery.

The wreaths represented each military branch and were covered by the local VFW and American Legion posts.

"Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America. As we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom." Travis Baker, Commander of VFW Post 6461

Nationwide, more than 56 hundred locations are participating.

Thousands of wreaths were also placed on all 265,000 graves at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

