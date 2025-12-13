Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Hundreds of cities are placing Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones for Wreaths Across America

That includes right here in Fountain. According to the city, dozens of volunteers placed 348 wreaths at Fairview Cemetery.
Hundreds of cities are placing Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones for Wreaths Across America
Posted

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of cities are placing Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones.

It's all part of Wreaths Across America. That includes right here in Fountain.

According to the city, dozens of volunteers placed 348 wreaths at Fairview Cemetery.

The wreaths represented each military branch and were covered by the local VFW and American Legion posts.

"Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America. As we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom."
Travis Baker, Commander of VFW Post 6461

Nationwide, more than 56 hundred locations are participating.

Thousands of wreaths were also placed on all 265,000 graves at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday.

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community