Humane Society to host Pueblo Pet Fest, providing accessible pet care to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will be hosting Pueblo Pet Fest, providing accessible pet care to the local community.

The two-day event will begin on Friday, October 10, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds and continue through Saturday, October 11.

Pet owners will have access to low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, as well as free or low-cost vaccines for pets.

HSPPR will provide the following services:

  • Affordable Spay & Neuter: Dogs $60 | Cats $40
    • Appointments required
  • Free Vaccines:
    • DAPPV for dogs and FVRCP for cats; both days from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. 
    • Free rabies vaccines, 
    • Bordetella vaccines for $10
    • Microchips for $15; both days from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. 
  • Pet Vendor Festival: 
    • On Saturday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m., community vendors will be available to share information about services and resources available for pets and families. 

For more information on the event or to schedule an appointment to have a pet spayed or neutered, visit HSPPR's Pueblo Pet Fest website.

