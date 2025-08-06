Humane Colorado rescues over 70 horses after evidence of severe neglect

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KOAA) — In early July, Humane Colorado partnered up with law enforcement to rescue over 70 horses and foals who had endured severe neglect.

According to Humane Colorado, the horses were removed from a property where they showed signs of being in the summer heat with insufficient food, lack of access to veterinary care and overgrown hooves.

They say that the horses are receiving care, but the scope of the case is "immense."

“These horses didn’t get this way overnight, and they won’t heal overnight either. We’re treating wounds, infections, advanced lameness, and years of trauma from what appears to be severe neglect.” Dr. Kim Gardner-Graff, Field Services Veterinarian at Humane Colorado

Many of the mares show signs of pregnancy, and there are several young foals.

They say that nearly half of the horses are showing signs of pain and need farrier intervention to adjust and take care of the horses' hooves.

Additionally, many of the horses are underweight and battling eye injuries, abscesses and painful hoof and joint conditions.

“What makes this work possible isn’t just the team on the ground. It’s the broader community that shows up, time and again, when animals need us most. We know people care deeply about horses, and we’re asking them to stand with us once again. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us provide vital care to these animals – care they desperately need.” Dr. Apryl Steele, President & CEO of Humane Colorado

Humane Colorado says any donation made will be used to support and rehabilitate the horses by providing medical and farrier care, specialized nutrition and foaling support.

Donate to Humane Colorado here.

