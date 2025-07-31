How to help your kids avoid the 'summer slide' and get back into learning heading back to school

COLORADO SPRINGS — With back-to-school season here, many parents are concerned about getting their children back into learning mode after summer break.

The good news is there's still time to help kids ease back into a learning routine before the first day of school.

The "summer slide" is when students fall behind after months without practicing reading, writing, or math, is a common concern for parents.

But even with just days or weeks left before school starts, families can take steps to help children catch up.

The Pikes Peak Library District offers multiple tutoring programs and learning opportunities that are still available for children to join before the school year begins.

"Getting them into a routine, just even on the time schedule, so that they're up at the right time, is important. So you can come into the library and go to any of our programs throughout the week and start just making it a part of your routine. We have programs for early literacy for babies, toddlers, and our younger kids, which is great," Jennifer Luebbert, 21C Library Manager, said.

Some families have made summer learning a priority all along, finding it helps with the transition back to school.

"Taking breaks in the summer isn't something that we do in life. And so we practice that when they're young, it's also easier to start up in the school year in the fall if they have been doing reading and math and games and just kind of being engaged academically in those ways. They're also fun things that you can do. I think there's so many different ways, reading, playing games, lots of ways that are more fun," Mimi Burch, a Colorado Springs resident, said.

Other ways to prepare for the upcoming school year include:



Setting up a dedicated study space

Buying school supplies

Adjusting bedtimes and screen time

Reviewing last year's lessons and this year's curriculum

Starting a back-to-school sleep routine

