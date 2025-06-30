How to choose the right plants for the right space

With Colorado's changing and extreme climate, landscape experts say you have to be strategic when it comes to picking out the right plants to create an attractive landscape year-round.

Casey Hare, project manager with Environmental Designs and member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant at Sterling Hills West Metro District to show us how to choose the right plants for the right places in your yard.

Hare said his company matches sustainable plants to their clients' site conditions — factors like sun exposure, soil type, slope, and drainage — to ensure they establish successfully and perform long-term.

He explained that folks should avoid some common planting pitfalls. Some pick out plants that might be better suited for a different climate compared to Colorado's, he said. Other issues include poor spacing, overcrowding, or selecting plants solely for their appearance. He said it can often lead to long-term maintenance issues and early replacement.

Hare explained they design with long-term function and health in mind. He also said that by selecting plants suited to Colorado’s environmental conditions, such as drought tolerance and cold hardiness, they create landscapes that thrive with less water and still provide a strong visual impact over time.