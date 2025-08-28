Holiday Weekend Means More Drivers — and More DUI Enforcement

COLORADO (KOAA) — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, bringing heavy traffic and holiday celebrations across Colorado. But state officials warn it also brings a spike in impaired driving.

Colorado State Patrol said troopers arrested 32 people for driving under the influence during Labor Day weekend last year. A first-offense DUI conviction in Colorado costs an average of $13,530.

“If you are going to drink, if you’re gonna consume something that’s gonna make you feel different, then you’re gonna drive different,” said Sgt. Ivan Alvarado with Colorado State Patrol. “At the end of the day, that driving different is what puts people in danger, and we’re going to be looking for those that did not make that responsible plan.”

This year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with State Patrol and 56 local law enforcement agencies for its “The Heat Is On” Labor Day enforcement period.

The crackdown runs through September 3 and includes more patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and DUI enforcement across the state.

CDOT also expects nearly 200,000 people to hit the roadways over the holiday.

To ease congestion, all construction projects will pause from Friday at noon until Tuesday morning.

“By not being out on the roadways, working on construction or maintaining the roadways, it eliminates potential bottlenecks from the increased traffic that we’re expected to encounter this weekend,” said Bob Wilson with CDOT.

AAA recommends traveling during off-peak hours to avoid the heaviest traffic:



Friday: Before noon or after 8:00 p.m.

Before noon or after 8:00 p.m. Saturday: Before 6:00 a.m.

Before 6:00 a.m. Sunday: Before 11:00 a.m.

Before 11:00 a.m. Monday: Before noon

Drivers are also urged to check traffic conditions before leaving, stay alert in work zones, avoid tailgating, take breaks, and make sure their vehicles have enough fuel.

Gas prices may offer some relief to travelers this year. According to AAA, the national average is $3.15 a gallon — the lowest since 2021 and down 14 cents from last Labor Day weekend.

For Denver travelers, discounted Uber rides are available through a special Labor Day code, SAFELDCO25.

___

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.