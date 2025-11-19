Holiday travel alternatives that can help Coloradans save big

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The holidays can be a stressful time, and if you're traveling for them, that can definitely add to it. But with Thanksgiving just over a week away, there are affordable and safer options to reach your holiday destination that might help lessen your stress before you head out the door.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tells News5 it's gearing up for peak demand on both its Bustang buses and partner rail lines in the days before and after Thanksgiving.

It's a pattern that continues through Christmas and New Year's, and one that is growing in popularity.

"We've seen double-digit ridership increase since we've expanded service. Coming out of the pandemic, more people are feeling comfortable traveling with others and again, are being able to get into a vehicle with a professional driver. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the trip," said Paul DesRocher, CDOT's director of Transit and Rail.

DesRocher says the Bustang service expanded in 2024 to include double the number of round-trips out of Colorado Springs. There are now 12 round-trip routes available instead of the original six for the Southline.

CDOT is encouraging more people to travel using public transit because it's an affordable and safer travel option in winter weather.

"You're not white knuckling it on your steering wheel. You're able to sit back. We provide Wifi on our buses. The seats are comfortable, they're 45-seat coaches, so you can kind of spread out," DesRocher said.

Bustang Ridership has increased 21% since the service expansion, according to data from CDOT.

There are some limitations to where you can go, but if you're planning on staying in-state, a trip from downtown Colorado Springs to downtown Denver costs $12.

If you plan to take one of Bustang's most popular routes, I-70 West into Vail from Colorado Springs, it will cost you $29 one way.

CDOT says don't worry about purchasing last-minute tickets through Bustang. If you buy online ahead of time or day-of, you should still be able to find a seat. Visit Ridebustang.com for more information about how to purchase tickets.

Amtrak's California Zephyr Line also serves Coloradans looking to travel throughout the state by train and for trips out of the state. The Zephyr runs between Chicago and San Francisco with daily departures from six train stations in Colorado.

Transportation company Greyhound tells News5 it's also expecting an increase in the number of people traveling this time of year.

"With all the uncertainty surrounding air travel in recent weeks, we're seeing more travelers turn to intercity bus as a more reliable and less stressful choice," said Karina Frayter, head of communications at Greyhound's Parent Company, Flix North America. "This is especially true for trips in the 200–400-mile range, where total travel time is comparable to -- or even less than -- flying."

Greyhound's peak days are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday after for returns, according to the statement.

To meet demands, Greyhound says it's added additional capacity on high-demand routes to ensure people have affordable and reliable options to get home for the holidays.

"Some of our most popular routes in Colorado include round-trips to and from Denver from cities on the I-25 and I-70 corridors, including Fort Collins, Vail, and Colorado Springs; as well as major cities in surrounding states, like Omaha and Salt Lake City."

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com

Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents. Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.