Hoax active shooter report triggers campus-wide shelter-in-place at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder is the latest university to receive a fake active shooter report, triggering a campus-wide shelter-in-place order Monday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., the university ordered everyone on its campus to shelter in place due to "police activity" near Norlin Library.

Police were initially investigating reports that shots had been fired near the library. At 5:40 p.m., CUPD said it was investigating a "potential swatting situation," and officers had cleared Sewell Hall.

The main campus was placed under a shelter-in-place order, including Norlin Library and Sewall Hall. The affected buildings were searched and cleared by 8:18 p.m., according to the university.

The CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) has determined the incident was a hoax, and there "was and is" no threat to campus.



Denver7 learned that the report of a hoax just before our 6 p.m. show. Watch our report below:

CUPD, the Boulder Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Boulder Fire Department all responded to the campus.

Denver7's Maggy Wolanske was at CU Boulder for an unrelated story when the alert went out Monday. She spoke with several students about the developing situation, including Elliott Tasovich.

"We got word from our buddies on Snapchat that there was something going on, and we walked outside, saw some sirens," Tasovich said. "[We] wanted to see what was going on, and they just kicked us out. So it seems, seems pretty unsafe if they're being that uptight about it."

Denver7 also heard from students after they learned the incident was a potential swatting situation.

"It's not something that should ever be happening, especially with how often it's happening," said junior Abi Stonefelt.

"I think people just, like, they take jokes too far," said sophomore Matthew Han. "They think it's going to be funny... they put lives at risk, or make people, you know, scared about wanting to come here at Boulder."

Buffs can expect "increased visibility" of CUPD officers at residence halls and Norlin Library in the coming days, according to the university. Anyone who left their belongings inside the library can meet officers at the east-side doors to be escorted inside and retrieve their things until 11 p.m.

Norlin Library will remain closed for the night but will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. If you are unable to retrieve your property Monday, visit the security office, located in Room M298 on the second floor, during normal business hours on Tuesday.

Monday's incident at CU Boulder is the latest in a string of false active shooter reports that have impacted universities across the country over the past few days. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Villanova University in Pennsylvania were targeted last week, and the University of South Carolina was impacted on Sunday.

CU Boulder, the University of Arkansas, Iowa State and Kansas State received hoax reports on Monday.

Denver7's Ryan Fish contributed to this article.