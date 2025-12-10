History Colorado seeks 150 stories of Coloradans for 'A Portrait of Colorado at 150' project

DENVER — History Colorado is working to gather at least 150 stories from everyday Coloradans across the state as part of the state’s 150th birthday celebration.

History Colorado is partnering with the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission on the project called "A Portrait of Colorado at 150."

It’s a statewide storytelling initiative aiming to capture diverse voices and the lived experiences of Coloradans.

“Part of our team will be going around the state, every county, 64 counties, across eight regions, and just learning about Coloradans, what's important to them in their region of the state. We're looking to add diverse perspectives and voices that we don't already have in the History of Colorado Collection. A lot of communities have been misrepresented, underrepresented, or not represented at all in the collection, and so we saw this as an opportunity to add this much-needed content to our collection,” Kim Kennedy-White, History Colorado Associate Curator of Oral History, said.

Kennedy-White, who is leading the project, said the museum is offering resources to help Coloradans tell their stories.

“We’re hoping that people will visit our website, and if they go to the website, they can share with us any oral history or story collecting projects that they're doing currently. They can also reach out to us to learn about our free resources. We have an online oral history toolkit. We have lending resources. So, if you need to borrow a recorder or a photo scanner, we can send those to communities for free,” Kennedy-White said.

Kennedy-White said the project will help fill history gaps and amplify underrepresented voices.

