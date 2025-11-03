Hiker with mountain sickness rescued from Devil's Playground Trail on Pikes Peak, Saturday night

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Search and rescue teams are highlighting a successful mission that took place Saturday night in Teller County.

Search and rescue crews, alongside El Paso County Search and Rescue and several other agencies, were called to the Devil's Playground Trail in the Pikes Peak area for someone who had possible acute mountain sickness.

Teller County Search and Rescue

When crews made contact with the hiker, it took about 90 minutes to get them to the parking lot and into a flight for life air ambulance.

The mission showcased the dedication of volunteer search and rescue teams who successfully got the person to safety.

