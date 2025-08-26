Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 24 is closed between Woodmen Road and Judge Orr Road following a crash

KOAA 5
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Highway 24 is closed in both directions between Woodmen Road and Judge Orr Road on Tuesday morning.

Details were unclear about what led up to the crash, but EPSO expects this to be an extended closure.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
