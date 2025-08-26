Highway 24 is closed between Woodmen Road and Judge Orr Road following a crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Highway 24 is closed in both directions between Woodmen Road and Judge Orr Road on Tuesday morning.

Details were unclear about what led up to the crash, but EPSO expects this to be an extended closure.

Due to a traffic accident investigation, HWY 24 will be closed in both directions (east and west) to traffic from Woodmen Road to Judge Orr for the foreseeable future.



El Paso County drivers- please plan alternate routes. @KKTV11News @KRDO_13 @KOAA @FOX21News @kvor @csgazette… pic.twitter.com/5KbCrjnGH4 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 26, 2025

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

