HCA HealthONE clinical psychologist explains how mental health is connected to heart health

DENVER — February 6 marks National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart health.

Scripps News Denver talked to a clinical psychologist about a connection she hopes more people will think about, which is the connection between mental health and heart health.

Dr. Jennifer Harned Adams, a clinical psychologist with HCA HealthONE, said when it comes to things like stress and depression, it can make it harder to follow through with healthy behaviors and create inflammation in our body. Dr. Adams said that, in turn, can impact heart health.

"Older adults are more likely to experience heart-related physical problems, but the cumulative effects of stress over the years throughout adulthood can definitely predispose us to more heart-related problems," said Dr. Adams.

She especially wanted to make sure women are aware, since they are at a higher risk of heart problems going undiagnosed.

"I like to encourage everyone, especially women, who tend to be at greater risk for having their heart disease and heart problems kind of go under the radar and be diagnosed less quickly, to really stop and think about their well-being and their health," said Dr. Adams. "It's worth taking the time to have those appointments with your health care providers, have those conversations, do that research, talk to your family, talk to your friends, know your family history, and think about small changes."

Dr. Adams said part of that is managing chronic stress.

"Our bodies have been designed to manage acute stress," said Dr. Adams. "You know, being chased by a tiger, a fire, you know, something like that. That's how we've evolved as humans, to be able to respond quickly and efficiently to short-term stress."

But the world has changed.

"Our environments are a lot different now, where this kind of stress we experience more commonly isn't just those scary one-time moments, but it's actually very chronic stress, caregiving stress, work stress, financial stress," she added. "Our bodies are designed to experience a brief period of heightened stress and then to go through a recovery process. Our environments now have put us into a situation where that stress is constant, and we don't have that recovery period."

However, to counteract that can be as simple as spending time with friends, exercising, meditating, and yoga.

Dr. Adams hopes this will get people to think about mental health in the same capacity as things like diet and exercise when it comes to heart health.