Harrison School District 2 families receive Christmas gifts thanks to generosity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some families in Harrison School District 2 are getting Christmas gifts thanks to the generosity of their neighbors.

Since 2020, District 2 and Pikes Peak United Way have teamed up for their 'Adopt a Family" program in Colorado Springs. Families get to make a wishlist of items they need, then, a community member can adopt them and donate gifts.

Monday was the first of two days families could pick up donated gifts at Pikes Peak United Way.

"It really does help them with understanding that there are individuals out there in the community that do care for them and are having a good watching eye on them for when they do need assistance," said Bobby Gomez, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way. "And then it just allows the community to come together as well."

Families can also write the donors a thank you card while they're waiting for their gifts to be gathered. If you need help or resources this holiday season, you can call 211 to be connected with a Pikes Peak United Way representative.

___

City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs The City of Manitou Springs is stepping up in the fight against wildfires, offsetting hundreds of thousands of dollars to mitigate the threat to the city. City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.