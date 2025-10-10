Halloween Prices Hit Record Highs, But Creative Shoppers Find Ways to Save

COLORADO SPRINGS — Higher prices are giving Halloween shoppers more chills than any haunted house this year. As costs climb on everything from decorations to costumes, many are finding creative ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.

With ongoing trade tariffs and rising production costs, Halloween spending is expected to hit record highs this season. According to a new survey from the National Retail Federation, 79% of consumers plan to buy decorations this year, spending an average of $114.45 per person—about $11 more than last year. Despite the spike, 73% of Americans still say they plan to celebrate.

Here in Colorado Springs, thrift stores like Arc Thrift are helping shoppers stretch their dollars while supporting the local community.

“Everything you donate, everything you buy helps the community right here,” said Amber Ohler, store manager at Arc. “We’re stepping it up. We have way more than people are expecting—it’s really exciting in here.

”Arc offers new and used costumes, decor, and party supplies at a fraction of retail prices. Ohler recommends browsing online for inspiration—then visiting thrift stores to find budget-friendly versions of what you love.

Beyond thrifting, many shoppers are turning to simple DIY projects to save even more. From painting pumpkins to crafting homemade garlands, there are plenty of low-cost ways to decorate.

Reporter Piper Vaughn tried one herself, creating a Halloween wall decoration using just a marker and thrifted artwork—for under five dollars.

Other money-saving ideas include setting a budget, repurposing clothing you already own for costumes, and using natural decor like leaves and pumpkins for a festive fall look.

So whether you’re splurging or saving, one thing’s for sure—with a little creativity, your wallet doesn’t have to be the one getting scared this Halloween.

