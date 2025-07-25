Ground Beef Prices Hit Record Highs Amid Industry Struggles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Whether you’re shopping at a grocery chain or visiting a local meat market, one thing’s clear—beef prices are soaring, and shoppers are feeling the pinch.

Ground beef prices have climbed to record highs nationwide, with the USDA reporting the average cost per pound recently surpassed $9—a nearly 9% increase since January and up more than 11% year-over-year.

A mix of contributing factors is at play: persistent drought conditions across cattle country, smaller herds, higher feed costs, international tariffs, and even a flesh-eating pest devastating livestock in parts of Mexico.

In Colorado Springs, prices vary across major retailers:

KOAA News5

In Pueblo, this is what prices are looking like:

KOAA News5

Industry giants like Tyson Foods say these may be the toughest conditions the beef sector has ever faced. The financial strain is prompting some ranchers to quit altogether, adding pressure to an already shrinking supply chain.

Nick Linza, a sophomore at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, said it’s affecting his ability to eat healthy on a student budget.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to find better deals on meat and eat properly,” Linza said. “It’s becoming cheaper to eat unhealthy—and that’s not conducive to living longer or being healthy.”

He added that he may be forced to consider canned meat or less nutritious alternatives if prices continue to rise.

“I’ll have to go for potentially canned meat or other options that I would not necessarily go for. I personally love beef, ground beef, steak, burgers, and with the prices going up, I’m either going to have to eat less of it, or less healthy versions of it… and that is not conducive with my goals, health, or monetary.”

For those trying to stretch their grocery budget, cost-saving tips are circulating.

One suggestion: opt for 80/20 ground beef instead of the leaner 97/7. According to the CEO of Omaha Steaks, draining the fat can make the more affordable option just as nutritious.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.