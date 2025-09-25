Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Great Fall Hikes: Rainbow Lake in Frisco

Rainbow Lake in Frisco
Deb Stanley
Rainbow Lake in Frisco
Posted

A hike with a lot of colorful aspens in Summit County is the Peaks Trail to Rainbow Lake. While you can start this hike in multiple places, I like the trailhead on Zach’s Way in Frisco.

The trailhead has a lot of parking and if you go north, the trail goes to Masontown and Peak One. If you go south, there are several destinations including Rainbow Lake and even Breckenridge.

Rainbow Lake in Frisco

The Peaks Trail starts as a dirt trail, then goes across a long boardwalk through wetlands. When it goes back to dirt, it can be rocky at times, but it’s mostly flat with just a little elevation gain.

The main trail winds through a forest of trees with occasional views of the nearby peaks. Because the trail is so close to town and so close to I-70, it can get busy with hikers, walkers and cyclists.

Rainbow Lake in Frisco

The hike to Rainbow Lake is about 0.8 miles one way with 210 feet of elevation gain. If you'd like to hike further, the free COTREX app has several other trails in the area.

Photographer Tami Roberts shared this image with us from Sept. 13, 2025 at Muddy Pass Lake.

Recreation

Leaf peeping guide for 2025: Where to see Colorado's beloved fall foliage

Stephanie Butzer

Directions: From I-70, use exit 201 to get to Main Street. Drive about 4.4 miles and turn south on 2nd Avenue. Drive 1.1 miles to South Cabin Green. Turn right into the trailhead.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community