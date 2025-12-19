Governor's Office of Information Technology releases Colorado Digital ID Verifier

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Governor's Office of Information Technology has released the new Colorado Digital ID Verifier through myColorado for businesses and government entities.

The new verifier will allow businesses and government to verify the authenticity of Colorado Digital IDs through the app and enhance security.

Now, the state recommends that anyone trying to verify a Colorado Digital ID should use the verifier, rather than relying solely on the ID image.

To use the verifier, Coloradans will present a secure QR code, and the verifying organization will scan it to confirm authenticity through their own myColorado app's verifier function.

If a "Verification failed" message is shown, businesses should request to see another form of ID, such as a physical license, state-issued ID, or passport.

The governor's office says the new security system will assist in strengthening the trust in digital IDs, reduce the risk of fraud, and make it easier for all Coloradans to use the Colorado Digital ID.

For more information on the Colorado Digital ID Verifier and the myColorado app, visit the state's website.

One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions Officials told us they believe these fires were caused by downed power lines. The Scripps News Group is working to gather more information and will have a crew reporting the latest updates. One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.