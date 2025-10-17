Government shutdown threatens November SNAP benefits for more than 600,000, CDHS says

DENVER — More than 600,000 Coloradans could miss out on their November food benefits if the government shutdown continues, according to the state's Department of Human Services (CDHS).

Naoki Matsumoto, who relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help feed his family, stocked up on food at a pantry in Lakewood on Thursday as uncertainty grows around the federal program.

"It's very difficult right now," Matsumoto said.

SNAP helps low-income families purchase food, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns that funds will dry up if the government shutdown drags on.

Nearly 290,000 people across the Denver metro receive SNAP benefits. In Denver County alone, there are nearly 100,000 SNAP recipients.

In a notice Wednesday, the Jefferson County Department of Human Services warned that "the issuance of future benefits depends on Congress's action to resume federal appropriations in November and beyond."

The Scripps News Group asked Jefferson County how it's connecting families with other resources as uncertainty grows. A county spokesperson deferred us to CDHS.

CDHS declined to interview Thursday but provided a statement to Denver7 that said in part, "This means that more than 600,000 Coloradans who depend on SNAP benefits to buy healthy nutritious food might not receive their November benefits or experience significant delays."



Read the full statement from CDHS below:

On October 10, 2025, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) informed all States to hold the November 2025 benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is because the current federal government shutdown has caused a lapse in funding. This means that more than 600,000 Coloradans who depend on SNAP benefits to buy healthy nutritious food might not receive their November benefits or experience significant delays.



CDHS will continue to monitor this situation and will keep participants and stakeholders updated through the Colorado PEAK portal, the CDHS website [cdhs.colorado.gov] and social media platforms [facebook.com]. Existing SNAP benefits remain on participant’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Counties will continue to process applications and renewals to avoid possible delays when the shutdown ends and funds are available again. CDHS will issue an immediate public statement once the hold is lifted. Individuals in need of immediate food resources should call 2-1-1 or visit the Feeding Colorado Resources at www.feedingcolorado.org/find-food [feedingcolorado.org] or info@feedingcolorado.org



Just this week, Food Bank of the Rockies told Denver7 it's preparing to step up to fill the need as it faces its own uncertainty.

"I hope we do not get past October 31 and that we can come to a bipartisan resolution," said Monica Buhlig, Food Bank of the Rockies chief impact officer. "People are concerned, and they need to know where their next meal is coming from."

Those like Matsumoto remain hopeful that the shutdown will end soon so he and other Coloradans can keep food on the table.

"We'll have to figure something out," he told Denver7.

Denver7 also reached out to Governor Jared Polis' office amid the SNAP benefit uncertainty. A spokesperson issued a statement that said in part, "It’s time for Republicans to do the right thing and lower health care costs, reopen the federal government, and help provide food security to hardworking Coloradans, children, and people across the country."

Read the full statement from Governor Jared Polis below: