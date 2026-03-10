Gov. Jared Polis orders flags to half-staff for Fort Carson soldier killed in Iran war attack

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor a Fort Carson soldier who died over the weekend during Operation Epic Fury.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Sergeant Pennington. The brave members of our military and armed services who put on the uniform in service to our state and country, are our neighbors, friends, and community members. Colorado honors Sergeant Pennington’s service and bravery,” said Governor Polis in a prepared statement.

The governor's office said flags would be ordered to fly at half-staff "on the day of Sgt. Benjamin Pennington's memorial, "which has yet to be announced."

Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, died Sunday after being wounded during a March 1 retaliatory attack on U.S. troops stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Fort Carson Soldier Killed Supporting Operation Epic Fury in Saudia Arabia

The soldier, who was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a unit supply specialist in 2017 and was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade in Fort Carson in June of last year, officials from the U.S. Army said in a statement.

The unit’s mission focused on “missile warning, GPS, and long-haul satellite communications,” according to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command website.

Described by his superiors as a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty, Pennington “gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved,” said Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, a commanding general at USASMDC. “That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way.”

All seven casualties so far in the war in Iran have been Army soldiers. The other six were Army reservists killed in Kuwait when an Iranian drone struck an operations center at a civilian port.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.