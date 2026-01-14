Girl Scouts visit News5, sell cookies to help fund annual out-of-state trip

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It's that time of year again where Girl Scout cookies go on sale. Recently, you may have gotten a knock at your door or seen Girl Scouts at the local supermarket.

Here at News5, we had one brave scout call our newsroom and ask if she could sell cookies here. At News5, we don't normally let the public inside, but we made an exception.

Olivia, the scout who called, along with Emma and Avery from Troop 40923 stopped by the newsroom. News5 gave the group a quick tour of our studio before filling up their order sheet.

Their goal is to sell 4,700 boxes. News5 wanted to know why so many.

"Well, for me, selling cookies helps fund the annual out-of-state trip," said Olivia. "So, the more cookies that we sell, the more stuff we can do on our trips."

This year, the Girl Scouts released a new cookie called Exploremores, a rocky road inspired sandwich cookie.

