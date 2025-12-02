Generation Wild launches low-to-no cost outdoor gift campaign for kids

DENVER, Colo. — What is the holy grail of holiday gifts parents can give to their children? A gift that is low-to-no cost and gets kids outdoors.

As the parent of a young child, I came across just such a gift and wanted to share it with you.

Generation Wild is part of the state-funded Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which aims to show kids and families the benefit of outdoor play. The gift idea they just launched is a series of certificates parents can print out, to give the child outdoor play.

There is a list of activities to choose from. One is an epic snowball fight. Another is a hot cocoa picnic. My favorite on the list is an outdoor "Yes" day. The grownup has to say "yes" to whatever outdoor activity the child wants to do.

"We've put together some easy, simple ideas, some that are really low or no cost, to get outdoors like a hot chocolate party or stargazing with s'mores. And then some that take a little more planning, like camping overnight or a skate day," explained Chris Aaby, program officer with Great Outdoors Colorado.

The certificates can be printed out to put in a stocking or card or emailed to the child in your life.

If you don't have access to a printer, Generation Wild will mail you a certificate.

Generation Wild kicked off the campaign with the following quote: "They'll play with that you give them. So, give them the outdoors."

"Our hope is that more kids are going to get outdoors in 2026. Generation Wild, we're a movement about getting the next generation outdoors, caring about our environment but also, getting these benefits like physical and mental health benefits that spending time outdoors can give us," said Aaby.

Here is the list of activities for which there is a certificate:



hot cocoa picnic

sledding safari

arctic explorer bingo

epic snowball fight

one outdoor ‘yes’ day

full moon trek (with a list of the full moon dates in 2026)

stargazing with s'mores, s’more-grazing

skate-a-palooza

camping trip (with tips on reservations and gear libraries)

fishing trip

one night at camp Backyardia

Click here for ideas and certificates to print.

