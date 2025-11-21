Free Women's Health Fair Saturday to provide resources to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Saturday, November 22, community members are invited to attend a free Women's Health Fair at the Deerfield Hills Community Center (4290 Deerfield Hills Road) from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The fair will have a range of resources from on-site health screenings, wellness resources, and access to support programs to assist in long-term well-being.

The City of Colorado Springs says registration is not required.

Vendors will provide the following;



Sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing

Reproductive health services

Services for expectant parents

Services for children and families

The city says that there will also be specialists from Katie's Way Colorado Springs to guide you through anxiety and depression resources that are available.

The fair will also serve as a celebration for the opening of the Deerfield Hills Community Center's new Period Pantry, which will provide free, accessible menstrual products to community members.

