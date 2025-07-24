Free & low-cost physicals across southern Colorado

In Colorado, annual physicals are required before students can participate in school sports or physical activities, including camps and extracurricular programs. Healthcare providers across Pueblo and Colorado Springs are offering free and low-cost options to help families.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers – Back-2-School Care Fairs

Peak Vista is hosting three Back-2-School Care Fair events offering:

School and sports physicals

Dental screenings

Immunizations

Behavioral health support and more



📅 Multiple Dates (including Saturdays!) 📝 Appointments are required and filling up fast – click here for full event info (PDF)

Harrison School District 2 – FREE Sports Physicals

District 2 is offering free sports physicals to student-athletes:

📍 Harrison High School – July 23 📍 Sierra High School – July 24 🕗 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day 👨‍👩‍👧 A parent or guardian must be present with the student.

These physicals meet state requirements for participation in school, camp, or community sports programs. Learn more on the Harrison School District 2 website .

Pueblo: $10 Sports Physicals at Pop-Up Clinics & School Wellness Centers

Pueblo Community Health Center (PCHC) is offering $10 sports physicals for middle and high school students across School Districts 60 and 70.

📍 Pop-Up Clinics

July 15 – Liberty Point International School

– Liberty Point International School July 21 – Pueblo West High School

– Pueblo West High School July 24 – Rye High School

🩺 Wellness Center Appointments (July 28 – August 11):

Central High School Wellness Center

Pueblo County High School Wellness Center

PCC Student Health Center

💵 Cost: $10, or your insurance may be billed if it’s been at least one year since your child’s last well-child check.

👉 Click here for full details and locations from PCHC

Pro Tips for Parents

Bring your child’s immunization records if available

if available Have them wear loose, comfortable clothing

Arrive early to ensure a smooth check-in process

to ensure a smooth check-in process Don’t forget to schedule ahead—appointments are limited!

For the latest updates and additional health resources, visit: 📍 Peak Vista Community Health Centers 📍 Pueblo Community Health Center 📍 Harrison School District 2

